Free travel for Keralaites from Delhi for Ukraine returnees

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala representative based in Delhi – Venu Rajamony – a former diplomat on Saturday announced that all those Keralites arriving from Ukraine would be given free travel facilities from Delhi to Kerala.

Rajamony has also announced they will be making arrangements for Kerala students to stay on their arrival in Delhi till they are put on a connecting flight to Kerala.

The #Kerala Govt has decided to facilitate free travel arrangement to Kerala for all Keralites coming in today's Delhi and Mumbai flights from Romania. Told the media that accommodation and meals would be provided to all students in #Delhi and #Mumbai, if required.#Ukraine #war pic.twitter.com/lRiN7zE5Qv — Venu Rajamony (@venurajamony) February 26, 2022

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said there are 2,320 Kerala students in Ukraine and are waiting to return.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs there are two flights which are arriving from Bucharest – capital of Romania carrying Indians in Ukraine who have been asked to reach Bucharest.

One flight lands at Delhi at 2.10 p.m. on Saturday and the other one at 4 p.m. at Mumbai.