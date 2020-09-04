Free treatment, complimentary check-ups for plasma donors in Goa

Panaji, Sep 4 : Amid blood plasma availability crunch, the Goa government on Friday announced new incentives in order to lure cured Covid-19 patients to donate plasma.

The incentives, according to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane includes free medical treatment at state’s top government hospital, Goa Medical College and at other facilities operated by the Directorate of Health Services for families of plasma donors.

“The family of the patient will give them free treatment at the Goa Medical College as well as the Directorate of Health Services facilities. They will also be given a free executive check-up,” Rane said, as the state Health Minister launched a publicity drive to create awareness about the importance of plasma donation by cured Covid-19 patients.

The state has witnessed nearly 20,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases ever since the coronavirus outbreak in March, out of which nearly 15,000 have staged a recovery. Top Health ministry officials have said that the state’s Covid-19 management efforts were severely hampered on account of shortage of plasma units.

According to Rane, through the incentives and awareness campaign, his Ministry was hoping to achieve the target of nearly 1,000 plasma units.

Rane also said that one of the key reasons for the high number of mortality of Covid-19 patients in the state was comorbid condition as well as late admission of patients.

“People should not wait for the last minute. They should get the patients during preliminary stage,” the Health Minister said.

More than 200 persons have died in the state after testing positive for Covid-19.

