Free water supply scheme: Only 37 days to go

Hyderabad: Work has been started to implement a free water scheme in Telangana. The last date for meter installation to avail free water supply is March 31, 2021. The slum areas of the city are, however, exempted from this condition.

The Water Board officials appeal to the consumers to have the meter installed in their homes before the deadline to get a free water supply.

Without the water meter, the consumers would not get 20 thousand liters of free supply under the scheme.

According to the Water Board officials, around 10 lakh consumers could benefit from the scheme within the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. There are around 2 lakh water connections in the city without meters. There are quite a few areas in the city where the consumers are not showing any interest in the installation of water meters. The ground-level staff of those areas has reported this matter to the higher officials.

The Water Board officials instructed the consumers to link their water connection with Aadhaar through “Me Seva”. The last date for this linking is March 31, 2021.

Guidelines for free water supply:

The beneficiaries of the slum areas may link their water connection with the Aadhaar card. They are not needed to install a water meter.

The Aadhaar linking process would be done at the homes in slum areas.

In case of any discrepancy in the name of the beneficiary, Aadhaar, and water connection documents, the correction can be done at Water Board’s website.

For the clarification of any doubt, the consumer can contact: 155313

For water installation, 2 meter agencies are appointed. A total of 24 agencies are appointed.

Consumers can obtain further information by visiting “Board’s website:

hyderabadwater.gov.in

The cost of a domestic tap meter (size: 15 mm) will be Rs.1498

The cost of a water meter for 20 mm will be Rs.2147

After the installation of the water meter, the consumer can get a free water supply from April 1, 2021.