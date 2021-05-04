Freedom Oil, Seva Bharati set up home isolation centers for COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: Gemini Edible and Fats India Private Limited (GEF India) who are Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils Refiners and Marketers in association with the Seva Bharati has set up home isolation centers for COVID-19 patients.

The centers are for the mild or asymptomatic patients and not for those who are seriously ill with the disease.

Mr. P. Chandrashekhar Reddy, Vice President Sales and Marketing of Freedom Oil have said that they are satisfied with their association with the Seva Bharati, Telangana in setting up the home isolation centers. He added that he hopes that the pandemic affected persons will get relief from these centers.

The centers are equipped with 200 beds. For more information one can contact 040-48212529.