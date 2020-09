New Delhi, Sep 18 ( IANS ) A freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, New Delhi, has been arrested by the Special Cell in an Official Secrets Act case, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

“He was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents,” said DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav.

Investigation of the case is in progress.

Source: IANS

