Freemasons of Telangana help needy to restart their petty businesses

Hyderabad: Freemasons of Telangana, on Saturday, on the occasion 74th Independence Day helped 19 deserving poor and petty traders to restart their businesses.

The distribution of material under their initiative Gift-A-Livelihood, held here in the city on Saturday at Goshamahal Baradari Masonic Building at Goshamahal in the city.

Madan Mohan Lal, D. Ramchandram two Assistant Regional Grand Masters along with their members John Zacharia, P. Veerabhadrudu, G. Ashok Kumar, Indersingh Malhotra, SP Chandu, Zuber, Jainendra Singh Malhotra and Sagar Gala handed over the material to the beneficiaries.

The material includes sewing machines, bicycles, bangles, stationary store material, material to start the Tiffin Center, Tea Shop and etc. were procured and gifted.

Some of the beneficiaries include a senior citizen who retired as a teacher is left by his family now wants to take up newspaper and milk distribution in the morning to earn his livelihood. He was given a bicycle.

Jyothi whose husband is an alcoholic has three children. She sought a sewing machine to support her family.

Kaithi Manjula who lost his job as a teacher wants to take up stitching. She requested a sewing machine.

Kumar who used to run a tea shop near Railway Station wants to restart his tea stall was given a gas stove and other utensils.

Srinivas wanted to restart his Tiffin Center was supplied with required material, groceries and etc

Narsimha, a physically challenged person was provided with material required to restart his Bangles and Fancy store. Mr. Ramaraju, a philanthropist has come forward to provide total material for the shop.

Layeeq who wants to restart his stationary shop was given away stationary material.

Vidyavati, Roshanjeet Kaur, Hadasamma, Kavitha, Bhagya Lakshmi, Hardeep Kaur, Kavitha and others were given away sewing machines.

Nishanth Reddy a 16-year-old boy, son of a security guard wants to earn some money for the family by distributing newspapers, milk requested for a bicycle. A cycle was handed over to his father.

Appala Naidu, Munusamy, Surender, Srinivas were given away with a requisite material to restart their petty businesses.

A philanthropic individual who came forward along with his friends to help Padma, who works as a maidservant but lost his job as no one was allowing her to work. Her husband Shekhar is suffering from cancer. Her daughter discontinued education and working in a small store. Their owner was forcing them to vacate their rented place. A sum of Rs 1.2 lakh was raised and given to her. Her daughter’s college fee was paid. Ration was supplied to the family.

Thatavarthi Radhakrishna, an entrepreneur is providing employment to four people.

Several philanthropists Narender Kumar Agarwal from USA, D. Srinivas, Chaitanya Rayapudi, Suresh Perugu, Thatavarthi Radhakrishna, Kalyan from Medak, Arun Kumar Selgam, K. Hariprasad, Ramaraju, Shankar Chelluri helped financially to execute this charity activity.

This was the third round of Gift-A-Livelihood program undertaken by Freemasons of Telangana. The total charity was worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

There are more people who need help. We will take up one more round of this program in next fortnight. The needy may approach the freemasons of Telangana for the help on mobile numbers to Madan Mohan Lal, Maddulette and D. Ramchandram on 9246539605, 9848042020.