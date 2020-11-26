French Ambassador visits Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 26 : France’s Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, on his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple, amidst Vedic chanting, in Gorakhpur on Thursday.

During his stay at the temple for over an hour, he learned about this world-renowned temple and went to the cow shelter where he fed jaggery to the cows.

Lenain went round all the shrines located in the temple premises. He also took photographs at Bhim Sarovar and other places.

The Ambassador of France was informed about all the schemes and campaigns run by the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the head of the temple, for the protection of cows.

He was presented religious and cultural books of Geeta Press and Gorakhnath temple published in English and French by the Gorakhnath temple management.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.