French cabinet gives nod to law against extremism

SameerUpdated: 10th December 2020 2:15 pm IST
Macron pledges solidarity with victims of storm in southern France

Paris: The cabinet of France gave a nod to the law that targets extremism. It tightens rules for homeschooling, hate speech, and other issues.

According to the report published in BBC News, the law has provisions against the malicious divulgence of personal information of anyone on the internet.

Although, there was a plan to introduce law against extremism even before the attack on Samuel Paty, a junior high school teacher, it got momentum after his murder.

PM’s views

Express his view over the draft law, Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex claimed that it will free Muslims from grip of radicals.

Terming it “law of protection”, he said that it not against any religion.

READ:  Farmers who commit suicide are cowards, says Karnataka Minister

The French government is also targeting mosques that are allegedly involved in spreading extremism.

Provisions of law

The law will also allow government to stop mosques from receiving foreign funding.

In order to stop parents from enrolling children into underground Islamic institutions, the law tightens rules for homeschooling of children aged over three years.

The law also has provisions against forced marriages and virginity test on girls.

French President faces criticism

It may be mentioned that French President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism from Muslim majority countries over his government’s action after the attack on the teacher.

Due to this law, the relation of France with Turkey is likely to get strained. Demonstrations were also held in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Lebanon.

READ:  ‘Too much democracy’: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's comment receives flak on social media

In France, some politicians raised objections to the law and said that it would result in the stigmatization of Muslims.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerUpdated: 10th December 2020 2:15 pm IST
Back to top button