French company to punish employees who use water after defecation

A French company has put up a notification stating that it will take strict action against employees who use water to clean themselves after defecating.

In the notification, the company stated, “For the attention of all toilet users. It’s normal in France to wipe oneself with toilet paper and then wash the hands with soap.”

“Using the hand to wipe oneself and then washing it with running water in a plastic bottle is totally contrary to the basic rules of hygiene that are in place in this business. Therefore the first person who is caught entering these toilets with a plastic bottle or a container filled with water will be very severely sanctioned,” read the notification.

Critics have said that this is aimed against Muslim employees who use water to clean up.

It must be noted that washrooms in the west generally don’t have water sprays attached to the toilet seat, so Muslims who use those toilets go in with water guns, water bottles, and disposable glasses.

