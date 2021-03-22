French Muslims outrage over decision to ban halal chicken slaughter

The Muslim leaders have also discussed the matter with leaders of the Jewish community.

Updated: 22nd March 2021
Hyderabad: The government of France has invited criticism from Muslim leadership in France after they decided to ban the Islamic slaughter of poultry animals.

According to the circular by the French Agriculture and Food Ministry, the ban on halal meat slaughter will be put in effect from July 2021.

In a joint statement issued by Paris Mosque director Chemseddine Hafez, Lyon Mosque Kamel Kaptane and Evry Mosque director Khalil Maroun criticized the “extremist ultra-secular” approach of the French government and said, “the Agriculture and Food Ministry’s circular sends a negative message to the large Muslim community in the country.”

The statement further read, “These precautions are a serious obstacle preventing people from freely practising their religion” and also added that they are planning to take the necessary legal action to restore the “fundamental right.”  

According to TRT World, the Muslim leaders have also discussed the matter with leaders of the Jewish community. 

