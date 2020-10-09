French Open final: Sofia vows to give her best, Iga unperturbed by occasion

Paris, Oct 9 : Americas Sofia Kenin, in her second Grand Slam final of this year, is preparing to bring out her best when she takes on 19-year-old rookie Iga Swiatek in the summit clash of the French Open to be played on Saturday.

“I’ve already done it in Australia,” WTA website quoted Kenin as saying after her semi-final win against Petra Kvitova. “I’ve had tough matches these past two weeks and I’m so excited to be in the final. It’s incredible. I’m going to enjoy this moment today and get ready for the final tomorrow.”

The fourth-seeded player boasts a 16-1 winning record in majors in 2020, having started the year with a title win at the Australian Open after defeating Garbine Muguruza in the final.

“We played in juniors in the French Open. It was a close one. I’m going to prepare for the final and I’m going to do my best,” said the 21-year-old about her title clash against Swiatek.

Meanwhile, giant-killer Swiatek, who is the first Polish woman to play in the final of Roland Garros during the Open Era and the first at any major since Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon 2012, is not worried about the result of the final and is just focussed on playing her “best” tennis. On her way to the finals, she caused what was probably the biggest upset of the tournament defeating top seed Simona Halep and has grown into confidence with each passing match since then.

“Sofia, she’s on fire this year,” she said after her win against Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska in the semis. “Usually I’m that kind of player who is playing better under pressure. If I’m not going to choke up, I think everything will be fine.”

“There’s a reason why I was so efficient. Really, I’m staying super focused. I’m not letting my opponents to play their best tennis. So, I hope I’m going to do that on Saturday. I have no expectations. I don’t care if I’m going to lose or win. I’m going to just play my best tennis. The final is also a great result, so really I have no pressure,” she added.

