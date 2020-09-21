French Open Qualifiers: Gunneswaran advances to second round

Paris, Sep 21 : Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Monday defeated Turkey’s Cem Ilkel to advance to the second round of the French Open men’s singles qualifying event.

Prajnesh, India’s second-highest ranked singles tennis player, beat Ilkel 6-3, 6-1 after losing his service early in his opening round of the qualifier.

However, there was disappointment for Sumit Nagal who bowed out of the competition after suffering a close defeat. Nagal, seeded 16 lost 6-7 (4) 5-7 to Germany’s seasoned player Dustin Brown in a match that lasted one hour and 47 minutes.

Another Indian featuring in the qualifying draw is Ramkumar Ramanathan, who lost to local wildcard Tristan Lamasine, 5-7, 2-6 and crashed out of the tournament.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.