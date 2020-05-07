Fresh case of coronavirus in Himachal

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 47, officials said.

A woman, whose 21 year-old son died of coronavirus on Tuesday, has tested positive for the virus, Mandi Chief Medical Officer Jeevanand Chauhan said.

The woman was kept in quarantine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla.

The woman’s son was also suffering from renal problems and died at IGMC on Tuesday.

However, in a lapse, the man was taken to IGMC Shimla from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (SLBSGMC) Nerchowk in Mandi in a normal ambulance instead of the ambulance earmarked for carrying suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The CMO said a lapse had occurred.

However, he attributed the lapse to wrong information provided by the youth regarding his travel history. The youth had told the medical staff that he had returned from Delhi on March 23, he added.

The man needed dialysis urgently and was shifted to IGMC.

The CMO said 44 of his contacts including medical staff at Nerchowk and Sarkaghat in Mandi district and driver of the ambulance have been quarantined and their samples would be taken after a week.

Of the total 47 patients in the state, HP now has six active cases with two in Chamba and Mandi and one each in Sirmaur and Kangra districts.

A total of 34 people have recovered while three persons have died.

The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan’s Baddi and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2.

Four people were shifted to other states for treatment.

Source: PTI

