Fresh COVID-19 case in Mizoram; count rises to 148

By Qayam Published: June 27, 2020, 4:01 pm IST
COVID-19 Coronavirus

Aizawl: A 32-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 148 on Saturday, officials said.

The new patient, a resident of Champhai district, had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi, a statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations Department said.

He is asymptomatic and has been admitted to a COVID-19 care centre in Champhai, it said.

Of the 148 cases, 101 are active while 47 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Also, nine COVID-19 patients in Mamit district have tested negative for the infection twice but they will be officially declared as “recovered” once they are discharged from hospitals, it added.

Lunglei district has reported the highest number of cases so far, at 47, followed by Aizawl (37), Mamit (18), Kolasib (11), nine each in Siaha and Champhai, eight in Lawngtlai and three each in Serchhip, Khawzawl and Saitaul districts.

A total of 12,753 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till Friday, health officials said.

Source: PTI
