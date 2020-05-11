menu
11 May 2020, Mon
Fresh COVID-19 case in UP’s Shamli, district’s tally rises to 23

May 11, 2020
Muzaffarnagar: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Monday, pushing the district’s tally to 23, a senior officer said.

Shamli had become coronavirus-free and was declared an orange zone a week ago after all 18 patients in the district recovered. Later, fresh cases were reported in the district.

A trader who used to go to Delhi everyday to buy vegetables tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

There are five active cases in the district. All these patients are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhinjhana town, she told reporters here.

Earlier, two vegetable market agents and three of their family members had tested positive for COVID-19 in the district.

Source: PTI

