Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal

Shimla: Some higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall while several other parts of the state witnesses rain in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Kalpa received 11.4 cm snowfall, while Keylong 4 cm, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Dalhousie received 57 mm rain, followed by Manali (32 mm), Shimla (27.7 mm), Rampur (25 mm), Kothi (23 mm) and Kufri (12 mm), he added.

Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of zero degree Celsius, while minimum temperatures in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri settled at 3, 3.5 and 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Shimla recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Una recorded the highest temperature in the state at 32 degrees Celsius.