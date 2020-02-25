Fresh violence erupts in NE Delhi; death toll reaches 8

A+ A-

New Delhi: Parts of northeast Delhi continue to teeter on the edge, as incidents of violence continued to flare up after an overnight lull. Tuesday morning saw rioters pick from where they had left off on Monday night, with several incidents of violence and stone pelting reported from interiors of localities such as Jaffarabad, Brahmapuri which adjoining Maujpur.

At Jaffarabad metro station, a large number of people carrying tri-colour and sticks in hands gathered to protest against the citizenship amendment law. They tried to break the CCTV cameras installed alongside the roads. The men protesters are trying to disconnect the CCTV cameras while women protesters are on a sit-in just below the Metro station.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday visited the Max hospital at Patparganj to meet DCP Shahadra Amit Sharma, ACP Anuj Jain and head constable Yashpal who were injured in the clashes on Monday. Death toll in the last two days have reached 7, including a police man.

“Nothing can be solved through violence. The solution can only come through dialogue. The government is ready for a discussion and clear every doubt,” said Gambhir after meeting the injured cops.

Even as heavy deployment of police and security forces in the affected areas of Maujpur, Babarpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri, Brijpuri, incidents of stone-pelting have been reported from the interior areas of different localities. Unruly mobs also attempted to set fire to two-wheelers at certain places.

In a bid to clamp down further violence, the police has restricted all unnecessary movements in these areas, with barricades set up on the main roads. The movement of pedestrians along with vehicles on the roads has also been regulated. Simultaneously, the armed personnel of the Delhi Police Rapid Action Force and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers on both sides of the road.

For security reasons, the Delhi Police have currently closed the metro stations in the violence-prone areas. The entrance and exit gates of Jaffarabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar metro stations have been closed. These areas witnessed violence and arson on Monday. These metro stations have been closed so that the unruly elements from outside do not enter here.

As reported by The Hindu the death toll in Delhi violence has reached 8 and the deceased have been identified as Head Constable Rattan Lal, Shahid Khan, Mohammed Furqaan, Nazim, Rahul Solanki, Vinod and two who are as yet unidentified. All were residents of northeast Delhi.