From an corporator to MLA, how Raja Singh used “Hate” card

Hyderabad: T Raja Singh Lodh, the lone BJP legislator in Telangana State representing Gosha Mahal constituency is in news after the Facebook blocked his account for the alleged hate content.

The legislator is allegedly involved in as many as 44 criminal cases including hate speeches, Raja Singh the then TDP Mangalhat corporator had attracted the attention of intelligence sleuths after he was first time named as an accused in a communal riot 2010 in Hussainialam area of old city which resulted in curfew.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) has chargesheeted him as one of the key perpetrator in Hussainialam riots cases, but he continued to enjoy the patronage of the Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu. Despite intelligence reports TDP even did not suspended nor any disciplinary action was taken resulting in the rise of Raja Singh as a MLA on communal and hate platform.

The then TDP corporator has emerged as Gow Rakshak has also started a controversial Sri Ram channel in Hyderabad, which he was using for publicity.

Involved in 44 Criminal cases

According to the sources, Raja Singh is allegedly involved in 44 criminal cases across Hyderabad including hate speech, attempt to murder, vehicle theft and communal cases out of which he has been acquitted in 9 cases.

During the last one decade Raja Singh has been successful exploiting every communal incident in Hyderabad and the police has failed to curb his hate mongering.

Recently Raja Singh’s security was increased in wake of threat perception and he was advised by the city police not to move on two wheeler as it could be a risk to his life.