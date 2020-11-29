From being a Delhi girl to a Telugu ammayi: Rakul Preet on completing seven years in Tollywood

Mumbai, Nov 29 : Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Sunday celebrated her completion of seven years in the Telugu film industry.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account on Sunday to share her photographs from seven years ago and the present time.

Using the hashtag #7yearsofTFI, Rakul wrote: “I was all smiles then and all smiles now and the reason is all the people who accepted me with soo much love. From being a delhi girl to a pakka telugu ammayi, This journey has been beyond beautiful. Thanking every director, producer, costar, peer, friend and fan who believed in me, stood by me, appreciated and criticized me to help me evolve into a better me with each passing day. Nothing of course would have been possible without my family , manager and team.”

Rakul has appeared in Telugu films like “Venkatadri Express”, “Pandaga Chesko”, “Nannaku Prematho”, “Rarandoi Veduka Chudham” and “Manmadhudu 2” among others and shared screen space with Tollywood superstars like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Allu Arjun.

The actress, who began her career with Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films, has gradually started creating a space for herself in Bollywood as well.

She has featured in Bollywood films like “De De Pyaar De”, “Marjaavaan”, “Shimla Mirchi” and others.

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, “Mayday”. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.

The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot in the film. This is her second film with Ajay after “De De Pyaar De”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.