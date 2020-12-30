From Colour Photo to Ludo, 5 Indian movies of 2020 that you can’t miss

We have reached that time of the year where we look back and reflect on the best and the worst things that happened this year. While many of us had little to no hopes for 2020 due to the unprecedented pandemic, it is safe to say that escapism is what kept us going.

Post-March, when the entire world went into a lockdown, filmmakers were left with no choice but to release their movies on the OTT platform. Following the tradition and thanking the heavens for surviving till the year-end, here’s a list of some of the best movies of the year 2020:

1. Soorarai Pottru – This Suriya-starrer Tamil film was initially set for a theatrical release, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic it was released on Amazon Prime for Diwali. It is one of the highest-rated Indian films on IMDB for 2020, with a rating of 8.2.

The film garnered a lot of praise for its amazing story, screenplay, direction, cinematography, acting and music. This Sudha Kongara directorial is a fictional account of the book Simply Fly, based on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G.R. Gopinath.

2. Colour Photo – Sandeep Raj’s Colour Photo starring Suhas, as Jayakrishna and Chandini Chowdary as Deepthi is a romantic drama that released on Telugu streaming platform, Aha. The movie was widely appreciated by both audience and critics for its realistic approach and take on love, racism and prejudice.

The movie is set in the late 90s where people casually discriminate on the basis of skin color and believe fair skin is a status symbol, especially for women. This heart-wrenching movie has an 8.3 rating on IMDB making it one of the highest-rated Indian films of 2020.

3. C u soon – You see Fahadh Faasil on a poster and you know you are in for a mad cinematic ride. This 2020 Malayalam film was shot and edited during the lockdown is one of the best films to come out of this year and has a 7.9 rating on IMDB. The film was released as an Amazon Prime exclusive and its writer, director and editor Mahesh Narayan was lauded for his creativity in bringing this ‘computer screen’ film to life.

The film also stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles and the gripping story sheds light upon some really important and dark issues prevailing in our society. Inspired by Searching, a Hollywood movie that used the same technique of screenplay and direction a lot of people were happy to see a film like C u soon come out of India.

4. Dil Bechara- This was easily the most anticipated film of the year as fans were eager to see Sushant Singh Rajput on screen for one last time. Dil Bechara too like many other films was initially ready for a theatrical release but eventually went on Disney+ Hotstar owing to the pandemic.

Originally titled Kizie and Manny, the movie is the Hindi adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars and has over 7.9 rating on IMDB. This AR Rahman musical also started Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.

5. Ludo – Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo was released on Netflix and this multi-starrer is said to be one of the best films to come out this year. The anthology dark comedy crime film has a 7.6 IMDB rating and was widely anticipated as it was Basu’s comeback after a gap post-Jagga Jasoos.

From a resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance, and one eccentric criminal. The film also has a very interesting and quirky music album by Pritam.