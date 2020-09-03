From home isolation, Goa CM lauds IMA’s ‘Covid kit’

Panaji, Sep 4 : In home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday lauded the Indian Medical Association’s initiative to provide Covid kits to all patients in home isolation in the state.

In his post on social media, Sawant also said that the kit, which contains an oximeter, was beneficial to him during his spell in home isolation because it helped him monitor his oxygen blood levels.

“Home isolation is proving to be an effective tool for management of asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients. IMA Goa state along with its dedicated member doctors is doing a valuable job by extending telemedicine support and monitoring the patients round the clock,” Sawant said in his message posted on Facebook. Sawant tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and has been in home isolation since.

“The home isolation kit having all essential equipment and medications provided by IMA is largely beneficial and it has aided me personally to monitor myself,” said Sawant, who is a qualified doctor of alternative medicine.

The IMA Goa has made available a Covid kit, that includes an oximeter, masks, gloves, disposal bags, and medication to all patients in home isolation at a price of Rs 2,500. Purchase of the kit however is optional.

On Thursday, Goa, for the third day in a row, posted a record daily tally of Covid-19 positive cases, with 713 persons testing positive.

Apart from Chief Minister Sawant, five other legislators have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: IANS

