The Indian Premier League began in 2008, a year after the Indian cricket team won the first edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in a thrilling final. What started as an ambitious project 15 years ago, is now the biggest and richest Twenty-20 league in the world.So here are the teams who have won IPL in the past 15 editions:

Mumbai Indians come at the top of the IPL winners list. MI have won the IPL title record 5 times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). They have won all the titles under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Source: iplt20.com

CSK are in second place on the IPL winners List. Chennai has won the IPL title 4 times in 2010, 2011, 2017, and 2021. Men in yellow have the highest win percentage of matches among all teams in the IPL (58.98%). They also hold the records of most appearances in the playoffs (eleven) and the Final (nine) of the IPL. Source: iplt20.com

KKR became the IPL champions in 2012, by defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final. They repeated the feat in 2014, defeating Kings XI Punjab. Source: iplt20.com

Debutants Gujarat Titans became IPL champions in the recently-concluded 15th edition. In the IPL 2022 final GT were crowned champions after defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Source: iplt20.com

The Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in the 2016 season, defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in the final. Source: iplt20.com

After finishing last in the first season of the IPL, DC won the second season held in South Africa in 2009 under the captaincy of former Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist. Source: ipl