From jokes to sombre reflections: Celebs respond to ‘The Slap’

Los Angeles: What many thought was a comic improvisation when it took place on live TV, Will Smith’s slap on the face of Chris Rock, an emotion outburst against a joke made in poor taste about Jada Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair, drew a barrage of responses on Twitter.

The reactions, as to be expected, ranged from jokes and memes to serious reminders from the Hollywood community that people must not assault comedians just because their jokes don’t work.

Here’s a sample of what Hollywood stars told ‘Variety’ at the Oscars after-party:

Conan O’Brien, celebrity talk show host: “Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?”

Minnie Driver: “It was deeply personal. We were all privy to … emotions running really high. I really hope they will make up later. It’s hard to watch somebody’s pain like that.”

Record producer and celebrated rapper 50 Cent: “B!tch don’t you ever play with me. LOL”

Oscar-nominated (‘Judas and The Black Messiah’) identical twins, The Lucas Brothers: “Every comedian should post a Will Smith joke in solidarity with Chris Rock. I’m not. But every other comedian should.”

Colman ‘Les Hombres de Paco’ Domingo: “I thought he’s from West Philly, just like I’m from West Philly. We’re very passionate people.” (West Philly, for the uninitiated, is short form for West Philadelphia.)

‘Parks and Recreation’ star Billy Eichner said he thought he was “dreaming” when Will Smith took the stage and hit Chris Rock: “I thought it was a really great show until it took an odd, unexpected turn.”

Transgender Golden Globe-winning TV star Michaela Jae Rodriguez: “Sometimes human emotions happen. Sometimes human interactions happen. We can’t judge people based on their moments.”

Kathy Griffin, Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian: “Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Film and television writer Kenya Barris: “There needs to be a clear distinction between work and home. We’ve gotten it confused.”

YouTube sensation Michael Ian Black: “So disappointing that Will Smith played Muhammad Ali but he couldn’t even knock out Chris Rock.”