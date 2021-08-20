From Kapil to Bharti: Here’s pay list of The Kapil Sharma Show cast

Mumbai: One of the most popular shows across the world ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is a stand-up comedy and celebrity talk TV series which premiered on 23 April 2016 and is broadcast by Sony TV. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show features a team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Rochelle Rao, Bharti Singh and Sudesh Lehri. Archana Puran Singh plays permanent house guest.

The past two seasons of the comedy show have received positive feedback from audiences, gaining top TRP ratings in the non-fiction category. The show which went off air earlier this year is making a grand comeback from this weekend with its third season.

Ahead of third season’s premiere, we thought of taking you through the earnings of the members of The Kapil Sharma Show per weekend.

Highest paid cast member on the show

While Bollywood and other entertainment personalities grace his popular celebrity chat show every week, Kapil’s towering personality and fame surpasses everything and his fees for the show is proof of the same.

According a report in News 18, Kapil Sharma charges a whopping amount for his weekend episodes of the hugely popular celeb talk show. The hefty amount certainly puts him in the big leagues of celebrities in the telly world.

It airs two episodes per week, on Saturday and Sunday, which makes his per episode fees something close to Rs 50 lakh, which is an insane amount indeed.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast salaries

Bharti Singh — 10-12 lakh per episode

Krushna Abhishek — 10-12 lakh per episode

Archana Puran Singh — 10 lakh per episode

Kiku Sharda — Rs 5- lakh per episode

Sumona Chakravarti — Rs 6-7 lakh per episode

Chandan Prabhakar — Rs 7 lakh per episode

However, the new additions of third season of The Kapil Sharma Show — Rochelle Rao and Sudesh Lehri’s fee is not known yet.

Starting August 21, the comedy show show will air on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. The first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 will have Akshay Kumar with his Bell Bottom team and Ajay Devgn with his Bhuj: The Pride Of India team gracing the show.