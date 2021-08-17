From shady drives to fake certificates, India’s tough vaccination road

The vaccination programme in India had a smooth start on January 16, 2021, with frontline workers and those above the age of 60 receiving the first of jabs.. But by May, when the drive was thrown open to everyone above the age of 18, the country faced severity due to low vaccine stocks, even as demand surged in the wake of a devastating second wave.

The supply shortage, however, has not been the only challenge. India’s effort to vaccinate its people has had varying success across regions because of other issues, from planning to infrastructure to misinformation.

In between all these, another concern was people that were falling prey to fake vaccination drives or obtaining fake certificates to escape vaccination amid other cases.

Till date many weird and vague stories have come up relating COVID-19 vaccinations which have left people surprised.

Shady vaccination drive reveal

A man is seen standing behind a building next to a window. Moments later, a person from the window, wearing rubber gloves, is seen apparently vaccinating the man.

The camera then pans out to show a long queue on the other side, where people are seen waiting to get vaccinated.

Faking vaccination certificates

Dr BK Murali, owner of Hope hospital on Kamptee Road and Ayushman Hospital at Nagpur’s Ramdaspeth said he was left stunned when a couple of citizens had approached him for a fake vaccination certificate.

“I had got a terrible request to give someone a fake vaccination certificate as the person was unwilling to go for a jab. This is a dangerous trend. If rampant, we must all oppose and resist them to ensure they don’t turn into superspreaders in the coming days,” he said.

Complaints about their mental and sexual drive

Psychiatrist Dr Rajesh Rathi, is a sexual health expert, said he is flooded with calls regarding vaccine-induced impotence, sexual performance and infertility.

“Whether headache or infertility, people blame vaccination for everything and keep relating their illness to it,” he detailed.

Other complaints

South Salmara Mankachar, a remote district in India’s north-eastern state of Assam, where large Muslim population reisdes, officials have been able to vaccinate only 3 per cent of the half a million people living here, as the majority believes vaccination to be a harmful substance, being used to wipe out everyone there.

“I have heard that people die after getting vaccinated,” said Monowar Islam Mondal, a farmer who has not got his shot yet. He alleges that this a conspiracy against the Muslim community.

These problems have gone so far that people are even killing themselves to avoid taking the jab.