Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride now available on KaiOS

New Delhi: KaiOS Technologies has announced that the Singapore-based start-up ‘Storms’ has ported the popular ‘Fruit Ninja’ and ‘Jetpack Joyride’ games over to KaiOS.

Fruit Ninja is one of the most downloaded iOS gaming app across 141 countries in the Casual category while Jetpack Joyride was awarded for the Best Action/Arcade game.

“We have seen how Storms’ gaming content is being appreciated by KaiOS phone users. Over the last eight months, Storms’ games have been downloaded more than one million times via the KaiStore, with markets such as Pakistan, Nigeria and Tanzania experiencing the highest number of installs,” said Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies.

Devices powered by KaiOS have been in the market only since mid-2017. But thanks to the huge popularity of Jio phones from Reliance, this light Linux-based operating system today has a greater market share than iOS in India.

Built by San Diego, California-headquartered start-up KaiOS Technologies and led by CEO Sebastien Codeville, KaiOS is the third biggest operating system globally after Android and iOS.