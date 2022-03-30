Fruits are likely to be costlier in Ramzan

Hyderabad: The people are likely to face a number of difficulties during the holy month of Ramzan due to the price rise. There is a likelihood of fruit prices soaring up to 10%.

The fruit prices have already increased by 10% during the past few months due to the shifting of the Kuttapet fruit market to Kohida. These prices are likely to further increase by 10% during the holy month of Ramzan.

The fruit sellers say that due to the distance of the wholesale market they are bearing extra costs on fuel and hence they are forced to increase the fruit prices.

The wholesalers say that they are trying to supply the fruits to the retailers in different areas of the city. “But still there is no likelihood that the prices shall remain low as even those wholesalers have to bear the extra fuel cost,” they said.

All those who are engaged in fruit selling business during Ramzan say that this season they will not be able to engage in the business simply because the wholesale market is too far away from the city. Even if someone departs right after the fajr prayer they are not likely to be back by 11 a.m. and engaging in business without taking rest is not a possibility during Ramadan, they said.

The fruit sellers say that the government is not reviewing its decision to shift the wholesale market.

But in order to facilitate the citizens at least they need to permit wholesale trade of the fruits along the wider roads of the city during the month of Ramzan to save the people from extra cost, they said.