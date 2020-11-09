Frustrated Santosh Nagar residents urge authorities to resolve issues

Hyderabad: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections around the corner, the residents of Santosh Nagar express their displeasure over the non-resolution of long-pending issues in the colony.

In the previous story carried by siasat.com titled, “In Santosh Nagar, all other poll issues lie buried under fly ash”, the residents raised several of these and that they would vote consciously this time.

“We are going to bring all our problems in front of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) elected representatives, who are tapping our door for votes. This time winning is not going to be easy,” residents said. Residents of Santosh Nagar have urged the authorities and AIMIM party to take immediate measures to curb their issues.

A resident of Santosh Nagar has raised his concern over closed Anganwadi schools wrote to siasat.com, “There are three Anganwadi schools in Santosh Nagar, including one English medium and two Urdu medium which are not enough for the residents. There are hundreds of BPL families in the slums of Khalander Nagar and these schools were boons to kids who used to attend regularly for mid-day meals. Another building in M.B Hatt is kept alive to use as event place for political party functions or say a political party regional office.”

Stray Dogs menace in the Santosh Nagar colony

Stray Dogs is also a major issue for the residents. They alleged that an animal activist regularly feeds large numbers of stray dogs in every lane of Santosh Nagar and stops the GHMC team from catching these dogs.

“In a few days, the number of dogs will be more than residents living here. There have also been many reported dog bite cases. Even children are scared of paying outside houses due to fear of dogs,” said Yunus, a resident.

Local leaders are corrupt, allege residents

“The local corporator Muzaffar is highly corrupt. If a resident of Santosh Nagar area is willing to take up any civil work of our home repair like drainage pipe laying, electrical meter change, or even if one wants to change drainage manhole covers, he has to pay the leader. He roams all day on his vehicles, collecting money from the general public as well as contractors,” alleged a resident of Santosh Nagar.

“There’s a vocational training center named ‘Shaheed Nasar Hussain Memorial Centre’ in Khalander Nagar. The center gets funds from Moulana Azad Foundation in Delhi and through other organisations to train Muslim youth in vocational courses and computer courses. It has a library too. But a local MIM leader, whose father was appointed as caretaker of the institute, now managed to illegally occupy the whole building and shut down the training division. He just collects huge funds regularly and at the time of inspection, he calls 15 to 25 youth and shows them as students,” another resident claimed.