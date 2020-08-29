Fuel prices remain unchanged as OMCs pause hike

New Delhi: Petrol price rise was arrested on Saturday after it rose for two consecutive previous days extending its gain over diesel that has remained steady for last few weeks holding on to its price since July 30.

In the international market, the crude price has also remained firm hovering over $45 a barrel.

State-owned oil marketing companies had increased the price of petrol by 9-11 paisa per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on Friday.

According to IndianOil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai stays at Rs 81.94, Rs 83.43, Rs 88.58, Rs 84.91 per litre respectively with no change in prices on Saturday. Similarly, diesel prices are also holding steady in these metros at Rs 73.56, Rs 77.06, Rs 80.11 and Rs 78.86 per litre respectively.

Petrol prices have risen in 11 of the last 14 days and in the national capital, it is now expensive by Rs 1.51 a litre during the period.

Benchmark Brent crude has remained firm and contracts for November delivery on intercontinental exchange has risen to $45.75 a barrel. US WTI crude is also holding up at over $42 a barrel.

Source: IANS