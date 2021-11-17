Fujifilm introduces new film-digital hybrid Instax Mini Evo camera

Tokyo: The Japanese camera maker film Fujifilm has recently announced a new digital camera titled the Instax Mini Evo, that prints to Instax Mini film.

According to The Verge, the Japanese company has described the new product as a new Instax flagship that has been “designed with a premium and classical touch;” and it has several retroelements including top-mounted dials and a print control that works like a film advance lever.

Also Read Apple may sell 80mn iPhones this quarter

Reportedly, just like other hybrid Instax cameras, the Mini Evo has an LCD screen to help you frame a user’s digital shots before printing.

The Mini Evo includes ten lens effects that can be combined and applied to photos, and film Fujifilm said that the gadget has twice the exposure resolution of previous models.

The Mini Evo also works as an Instax printer, meaning a user can print out pictures from their smartphone wirelessly.

In the opposite direction, film Fujifilm has added a new feature to let a user save printed Mini Evo photos to their phone complete with embedded Instax frames, so users can share them as digital Instax snaps.

As per The Verge, film Fujifilm will release the Instax Mini Evo in Japan on December 3, but it won’t make its way to the US until February.

Reportedly, the device will cost approx USD 199.95.