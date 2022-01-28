Full dress rehearsal of ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th January 2022 2:35 pm IST
New Delhi: Light show using 1000 drones, during the full dress rehearsal of 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan during the full dress rehearsal for Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Tri-services bands perform during the full dress rehearsal for Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

