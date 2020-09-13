Full lockdown in Israel to begin from Sep 18

Tel Aviv, Sep 13 : A complete nationwide lockdown in Israel will be imposed from September 18 onwards due to a surge in Covid-19 morbidity in the country.

According to the state-media, the lockdown will begin on September 18, the date of Jewish New Year’s eve, at 6 a.m. and will last at least for two weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

All schools and kindergartens in Israel will be close on September 16, two days in advance.

The decision to impose the complete lockdown was taken on Thursday by the Israeli Corona Cabinet, and on Sunday, the government is expected to confirm other details.

According to the Prime Minister’s office and the Ministry of Health, the lockdown will include a 500-meter distance limit from home, and the closure of restaurants, hotels, culture and entertainment places, and shops, except for essential places such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Many workplaces will also be closed or will operate partially with work from home.

The closure will be the first in a three-stage coronavirus mitigation plan.

The second and third stages, which will include easing restrictions, will take effect only after the pandemic situation is improved.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel has increased to more than 153,000, while the death toll stood at 1,103.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.