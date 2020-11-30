Full proof arrangements made for GHMC elections: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad VC Sajjanar today said that they had made elaborate security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Tuesday’s elections in the city. He said that they had deployed 13,500 police force for carrying out the security duties.

He said that of the total deployed force 10500 were civil police and the remaining 3000 were armed reserved police. He said that they had provided election training to the police thrice. He said that an office of CI and SI rank had been deployed at normal, sensitive, hyper sensitive and critical police stations .

Speaking to media persons , The CP also said that 38 striking force, 11 special striking teams 9 CP reserve TRSMA 11 flying squads, 11 static surveillance teams would also discharge their duties. He said that the commissionerate has 38 divisions and 2437 polling stations . Of this 1,421 polling stations are normal polling stations, 766 sensitive and 250 are hyper sensitive polling stations.

Sajjanar said that they would monitor the polling stations with the help of 177 mobile parties. He also said that they had set up 15 border check posts in Hyderabad. He said that 587 licensed guns had been deposited before them by the licensees