Foolproof bandobust for old city Lal Darwaza bonalu: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that they had made complete arrangements for the upcoming bonalu at Lal Darwaza temple. He said that they were diverting vehicles during the possession of Ambari.

He made it clear that all officers from the rank of the police commissioner to home guard would take part in the bandobust duties during the bonalu period. He said that the bonalu procession from different colonies of the old city would reach the Akal Darwaza Mahankali temple .

He said that they made all arrangements for the successful organisation of the event