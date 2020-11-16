Fun turns fatal: Three minor girls drown in river while taking selfie

Nizamabad: Three minor girls from Bodhan town of Nizamabad lost their lives when they fell off a boat into the Ali Sagar Project. The girls were attempting to take selfies on the boat-ride.

The accident took place when one of them reportedly fell off the boat and two others who tried to rescue them also fell into the lake. None of the three knew swimming and drowned.

The girls are identified as Jubera (16), Meraj (14), Mashra (12). Two of them reportedly belonged to Hyderabad and had gone to visit their relatives at Rakasipet in Bodhan town. The families were on a picnic to Ali Sagar Project.

A total of six have died by drowning in the past two days in Telangana. While two teenagers drowned in the Nizamsagar project in Kamareddy district, a 45-year-old woman was drowned in the Nallavagu stream in Nizamsagar Mandal on Sunday.