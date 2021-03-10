Fundraise by corporates declines 27% in January

Mumbai, March 9 : Fund mobilisation by Indian corporates through public issues and private placement of equities and debt declined nearly 27 per cent in January to Rs 72,389 crore on a month-on-month basis.

As per SEBI data total fund mobilisation by corporates in December was Rs 98,987 crore.

Companies took to more of private placement than public issues, showed the data from the capital market regulator.

Funds Mobilisation through Public Issue stood rose to Rs 10,262 crore in January 2021, from Rs 1,652 crore in the previous.

Equity public issues including initial public offerings (IPO), further public offerings (FPO) stood at Rs 5,015 crore in January, up from Rs 1,652 crore in December.

Capital raising by India Inc through debt public issues stood at Rs 5,248 crore in January 2021. No debt public issue took place in December last year.

Mobilisation of funds through private placement, which includes QIP, preferential allotment and private placement of debt, dropped to Rs 62,127 crore in January, from Rs 97,335 crore a month ago.

According to the the SEBI Bulletin for February, during January 2021, there were two Main Board IPO issues and one rights issue, mobilising Rs 4,933 crore and Rs 81 crore, respectively.

During January, there were four public issues of corporate bonds, amounting to Rs 5,248 crore compared to no public issue of corporate bond during December 2020.

Further, an amount of Rs 6,503 crore was raised through private placement of equity (preferential allotment and QIP) during January 2021, against Rs 9,205 crore during December 2020.

Private placement of corporate debt reported on BSE and NSE stood at Rs 55,624 crore during December 2020, compared to Rs 88,130 crore during December 2020, showed the data.

