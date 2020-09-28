Fundraising norms for REITs, InvITs eased amid Covid

Published: 29th September 2020
Mumbai, Sep 28 : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday eased the norms for fundraising by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in view of the pandemic.

As per the revised guidelines, REITs and InvITs can now raise funds through institutional placement, two weeks after the previous institutional placement. Earlier, they were required to have a minimum gap of six months between two institutional placements.

Two separate circulars by the securities market regulator said that the amendments have been made in view of the situation emerging out of the pandemic to provide relaxations for raising of equity capital.

The SEBI has also made changes in terms of pricing of units by REITs and InvITs for preferential issues.

