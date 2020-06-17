Funeral of Martyr Col Santosh Babu to be held tomorrow

Hyderabad: The funeral of Martyred Colonel Santosh Babu, who died in the clash between India and China at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh , will be held on Thursday morning at Suryapet district

Santosh Babu’s family members on Wednesday have arrived at Shamshabad Airport from Delh,Commissioner of Police Cyberabad VC Sajjanar and DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy have received the bereaved family at Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The Family members of Colonel Santosh Babu on Wednesday arrived at RGI Airport Shamshabad

Santosh Babu’s wife and children, along with his parents, were taken to a Nanalnagar Army Guesthouse in a special vehicle.

The mortal remains of the Colonel will be flown to Hakimpet Airforce station at Hyderabad on a special flight from Leh at 4PM.

