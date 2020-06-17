Funeral of Martyr Col Santosh Babu to be held tomorrow

Hyderabad: The funeral of Martyred Colonel Santosh Babu, who died in the clash between India and China at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh , will be held on Thursday morning at Suryapet district
Santosh Babu’s family members on Wednesday have arrived at Shamshabad Airport from Delh,Commissioner of Police Cyberabad VC Sajjanar and DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy have received the bereaved family at Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
Santosh Babu’s wife and children, along with his parents, were taken to a Nanalnagar Army Guesthouse in a special vehicle.
The mortal remains of the Colonel will be flown to Hakimpet Airforce station at Hyderabad on a special flight from Leh at 4PM.
