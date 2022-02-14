Pune: NCP MP Supriya Sule lays a wreath during the funeral of industrialist Rahul Bajaj at Vaikunth crematorium, in Pune, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo) Pune: NCP MP Supriya Sule consoles a family member of industrialist Rahul Bajaj during his funeral at Vaikunth crematorium, in Pune, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo) Pune: Workers pay tribute to industrialist Rahul Bajaj, at Bajaj auto's manufacturing facility at Akurdi, on the outskirts of Pune, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The former chairman of Bajaj group died at the age of 83 on Saturday at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune. (PTI Photo)