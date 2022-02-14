Funeral of Industrialist Rahul Bajaj

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 14th February 2022 10:48 am IST
Funeral of Industrialist Rahul Bajaj
Pune: A policeman with family members of industrialist Rahul Bajaj during his funeral at Vaikunth crematorium, in Pune, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pune: NCP MP Supriya Sule lays a wreath during the funeral of industrialist Rahul Bajaj at Vaikunth crematorium, in Pune, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pune: NCP MP Supriya Sule consoles a family member of industrialist Rahul Bajaj during his funeral at Vaikunth crematorium, in Pune, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pune: Workers pay tribute to industrialist Rahul Bajaj, at Bajaj auto’s manufacturing facility at Akurdi, on the outskirts of Pune, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The former chairman of Bajaj group died at the age of 83 on Saturday at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button