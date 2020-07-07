Furnish Khajaguda lake maps for perusal: HC

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Monday expressed over the shrink of Khajaguda tank by over an acre. A bench of comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy,upon hearing the PIL petition, directed TS Advocate General B.S. Prasad to furnish different maps relating to Khajaguda tank for the perusal of the court.

Socialist Party of India State general secretary Lubna Sawath had earlier sent a letter to the HC Chief Justice through e-mail stating that a ‘development project’ taken up by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ministry of Telangana was shrinking the Khajaguda lake.

The HC took letter as PIL and issued notices to the State government The HC took up the letter as PIL petition . Two maps were presented before the court relating to the tank. Since there was difference in the two maps, the Chief Justice had asked the Government to submit the maps for perusal.