Future generations must be handed over a safe planet, KCR message on World Earth Day

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated the people on the occasion of “World Earth Day” which is celebrated every year across the world on April 22.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister quoted “Ramayana” and said that the Earth on which we live is better than the heaven.

“On the occasion of World Earth Day everyone must pledge to safeguard the environment of the area they live in and plant trees and maintain cleanliness,” the CM said.

“To keep Telangana clean and green, the state government is implementing Haritha Haram program successfully,” the CM said. “Similarly, Pallay Praghathi and Pattana Praghathi programs are implemented to plant trees to keep urban and rural environment clean and green”.

KCR said that the state is working on various projects to end water scarcity in hitherto arid areas. Lakes and water bodies are filled with water. Drinking water supply is ensured in every corner of the state.

Due to the Government’s eco-friendly projects, the underground water level in the state has increased, the CM said.

“The forest area of the state has increased due to the environmental friendly policies of the state government which in turn lead to the increase in the number of wildlife population and birds,” KCR said.

The CM informed that due to the state government’s eco-friendly initiatives the temperature of the state has dropped and the people’s awareness about the environment increased.

“In the time of the Corona pandemic, there is an urgent need to understand the risk faced by the Earth. It is the duty of all of us to safeguard our environment and hand over a safe planet to our future generations, ” the CM said.