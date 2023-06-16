Future iPhones may be scratch resistant

So, as the tech giant pointed out, the various materials used in an iPhone chassis have a variety of advantages as well as drawbacks.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th June 2023 3:00 pm IST
Future iPhones may be scratch resistant
Photo: Google Creative Common

San Francisco: Apple will reportedly bring scratch resistance feature to future iPhones.

A patent for “Spatial Composites”, which refers to integrating metal or ceramic with a chassis for scratch resistance, has recently been issued to the company, reports AppleInsider.

“(Mobile) phones, watches, and tablet computers can experience contact with various surfaces that leads to marring, or abrasion, of the surface of the device,” the iPhone maker said.

MS Education Academy

“(Regular housing) materials for such devices may have different combinations of properties relating to strength, appearance, abrasion resistance, electromagnetic shielding, and the like.”

Also Read
Apple taps 7 Chinese firms to strengthen Vision Pro MR headset supply chain

So, as the tech giant pointed out, the various materials used in an iPhone chassis have a variety of advantages as well as drawbacks.

“(For instance), metal housings may be particularly resistant to dents, scratches or breakage,” it added, “but may interfere with radio signals entering or emanating from the device.”

Drawings in the patent showed a variety of “abrasion-resistant members” in various shapes, each with distinctive benefits but serving the same general purpose.

Moreover, there was a drawing in the patent showing these members “dotted over the back of an iPhone”, the report said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th June 2023 3:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button