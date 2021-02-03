Future Retail files appeal in Delhi HC

New Delhi, Feb 3 : Future Retail has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court against the impugned order dated February 2 passed by a single judge, the company said in a filing.

Future Retail moved the court against status quo order on the deal with Reliance and the hearing will take place on Thursday.

Bar and Bench reported that a division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said that the matter would be heard on Thursday.

Mentioning the filing of the appeal, senior advocate Darius Khambata for Future Retail Ltd urged the bench to hear their stay application on Wednesday afternoon itself.

“FRL will be saved from insolvency…the matter is coming up tomorrow otherwise..”, Khambata said as per the report.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar for Amazon, opposed the mentioning and stated that the court’s procedure ought to be followed.

On Tuesday, a single-judge bench of Justice J.R. Midha had directed Future Retail Ltd to maintain status quo in relation to its deal with Reliance.

–IANS

san/kr