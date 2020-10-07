Fwd: aWe are well equipped to handle Aero India show’: K’taka CM

Bengaluru, Oct 7 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday assured the Union government that the state government would make the best possible preparations and also take precautions to conduct the 13th edition of Aero India show in February 2021.

Participating in the Ambassador’s Round Table virtual summit regarding the 13th edition of the Aero India 2021, Yediyurappa conceded that it was indeed a unique challenge to both Karnataka and the Ministry of Defence to host this event at a time when the entire world is reeling under the global Covid-19 pandemic.

He quickly added that Karnataka had been the host state for the last 12 editions of Aero India and it was a proud moment for having been chosen again as the venue to host the 13th edition of Aero India 2021.

The biennial Aero India show is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 7, 2021.

The CM added that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been formulated such as strict adherence to the norms of thermal screening, sanitisation and social distancing to be observed at all locations inside and outside the venue in order to ensure the safety of international delegates, participating dignitaries and general public.

He claimed that Karnataka has adopted various proactive measures for containing the pandemic and was also ensuring a pandemic-free environment to host the Aero India 2021.

Yediyurappa observed that there has been a tremendous response from various players with almost 90 per cent of the space being provisionally booked or blocked for this event.

“Karnataka has already achieved a distinction in the Aerospace and Defence map of the country by catering to nearly 25 per cent of the aircraft and space industry in the country,” he said.

According to him, Karnataka also contributes nearly 65 per cent of the country’s aerospace related exports. “More than 67 per cent of the helicopter and aircraft manufacturing for the defence sector is carried out in the state. This is besides being the first state in the country to formulate a dedicated aerospace policy,” he explained.

Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

The biennial event is jointly organised under the aegis of the Defence Ministry and Indian Air Force. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and other organisations join hands to organise the Aero India show making it the largest air show in Asia.

The first edition of Aero India was held in 1996. Since then, the event has gradually earned international recognition, and has seen increased participation from exhibitors.

The 12th edition of Aero India that was held from February 20 to 24, 2019 in Bengaluru, was launched with the theme of the event – Runway to a Billion Opportunities.

The logo of the exhibition was inspired by the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). In this edition, for the first time, the defence and civil aviation segments have been combined into a holistic event with the co-involvement of the defence and civil aviation ministries. More than 600 local companies and 200 overseas companies will participate in the air show.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.