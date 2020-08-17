FY21 GDP contraction already crosses 6.8%: SBI Ecowrap

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 3:30 pm IST
FY21 GDP contraction already crosses 6.8%: SBI Ecowrap

New Delhi, Aug 17 : India’s FY21 GDP contraction has already crossed the (-) 6.8 per cent mark for 2020-21, SBI Ecowrap report said on Monday.

An earlier Ecowrap report had estimated GDP for FY21 was 2.6 per cent when India had first imposed lockdown.

Since then, the GDP forecast has been progressively reduced to a negative 6. 8 per cent in FY21.

“Now the situation has changed drastically and India has climbed to 3rd position in overall Covid-19 cases in the world with more than 26 lakh total cases (12 per cent of global tally),” the report said.

READ:  No FIR was lodged in Mumbai due to political pressure: Bihar to SC

“During Unlock-1 since June 1 the spread of pandemic has increased significantly and almost 93 per cent of total cases have come post June 1. Owing to this, various states have again imposed partial lockdown (like West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, etc.) in staggered manner.”

Accordingly, using the bottom-up approach the report estimated total GSDP loss due to Covid-19 is at 16.8 per cent of GSDP.

“State-wise analysis indicates that top 10 states accounted for 73.8 per cent of total GDP loss with Maharashtra contributing 14.2 per cent of total loss followed by Tamil Nadu (9.2 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (8.2 per cent),” the report said.

READ:  Yogi invokes NSA against Peace Party leader

“Subsequently, the per capita loss for all India is around Rs 27,000 with states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, Goa, etc. exhibiting loss of more than Rs 40,000 per person in FY21.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close