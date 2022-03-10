G-23 holds meeting to discuss Congress’ loss in state elections

Upset with results and rapid decline of Congress in the election results of Legislative Assemblies across five states, G-23 leaders decided to convene a meet in the next 48 hours.

The meeting is going to be held as a result of Congress losing all the five states they contested in. While the oldest party in the country lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, they lost to Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

The Congress came a distant second in all the elections, the results for which were announced on Thursday, March 10.

Even though Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted to acknowledge the decision of the electorate, the meeting is of the essence to aid the revival of the Congress. For context, Congress is in power in only two states in the country; ie. Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.



My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.



We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2022

What is the G-23?

In August, 20202, 23 senior Congress leaders wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asking for sweeping changes within the Congress. The letter penned by the leaders pointed out that the change was crucial to acknowledge the rise of the BJP which had grassroot support.

The list included five former chief ministers, sitting MPs Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari, and Kapil Sibal as well as members of Congress Working Committee and over a dozen former union ministers with years of political experience.