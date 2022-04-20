G-23 ignored as Congress discusses Prashant Kishor’s proposals

New Delhi: The group of dissidents in the Congress— G-23— seems to be upset after not being consulted for the ongoing discussions on the proposals given by political strategist Prashant Kishor as roadmap for the 2024 general elections.

On Wednesday, two Congress CMs, Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel from Chhattisgarh, were called to Delhi to discuss the proposals.

While a host of Congress leaders were present for the discussions, ever since the formal consultations began on the proposals, G-23 leaders were not made party to them, including one of the senior most leaders of the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

However, one of the signatories of the letter written to Sonia Gandhi by the G-23 leaders, Veerappa Moily, has said that it is a welcome move to rope in Kishor.

Meanwhile, Gehlot said that “Kishor is a brand now”, hinting that the party is keen to induct the political strategist into its fold.

According to Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, the party will decide within 48 hours about the proposals and the possible induction of Kishor into the Congress.

The Congress is now more focused on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which will go to the polls later this year, as success in state polls will be crucial going to the general elections in 2024.

In total, there are six big state elections ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

During the three meetings with Kishor held since Saturday, those present included Sonia Gandhi, Ambika Soni, A.K Antony, Jairam Ramesh, K.C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, among others.

“Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 elections and the Congress President has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week. A final decision will be taken after that,” Venugopal had said.

According to sources, Kishor said during Saturday’s meeting that the Congress must target 370-400 seats and work on alliances wherever the party is weak.