G20: First Environment and Climate Sustainability meeting in Bengaluru from Feb 9

Bengaluru: The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting, under India’s G20 presidency, will be held here from February 9 to 11.

Hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the conference will be chaired by Secretary in the ministry, Leena Nandan.

With the goal of adopting an integrated, comprehensive and consensus-driven approach to tackling the challenges of climate change, several delegates from G20 countries along with representatives of international organisations will participate in this meeting.

As a matter of priority, the working group will be focusing on arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching biodiversity; promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy; and encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy.

LiFE is an “important and cross cutting” theme across all three priorities, officials said, adding that the three-day meeting includes an event on ecosystem restoration and biodiversity enrichment practices. The subsequent meetings will take place at Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Chennai.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. Over 200 G20 meetings on various themes are scheduled to be held during the country’s year-long presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.