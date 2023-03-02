G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2023 3:49 pm IST
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the latter arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the first session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavusoglu as the latter arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening segment of G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud as the latter arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during the first session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the first session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

