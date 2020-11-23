G20 leaders vow to safeguard planet, adopt clean energy

Riyadh, Nov 23 : The G20 leaders have emphasized the group’s commitments to safeguarding the planet and adopting clean energy, according to an official statement.

During the second and final day of the 12th G20 Riyadh Summit, the Saudi presidency on Sunday hosted a high-level side event on safeguarding the planet, during which the G20 leaders highlighted the importance of Circular Carbon Economy approach to manage greenhouse emissions across the world and industries to protect the planet, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement noted that G20 remains committed in its efforts to safeguarding the planet by preserving coral reefs, ocean ecosystems, and taking concrete actions to tackle land degradation and habitat loss.

“With a coordinated approach on environment, we ensure the G20 countries’ commitment to building a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future,” the statement added.

Addressing the meeting, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed that safeguarding the planet is of critical importance.

“With the increase in emissions because of economic and population growth, we must pioneer sustainable, pragmatic, and cost-effective approaches for achieving ambitious climate goals,” he added.

